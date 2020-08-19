The Big Story: How did workers in cleared dorms later test positive for Covid-19?; More support for tourism sector

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

We speak to infectious diseases expert at the Rophi Clinic Dr Leong Hoe Nam on the recent discovery of around 100 workers testing positive for Covid-19 even though they had previously been cleared of the virus.

He also weighs in on the measures that the general population should take as more restrictions are eased and community cases remain low.

The recent announcement of the extension of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and the disbursement of $320 million worth of 'tourism vouchers' to Singaporeans is seen as a significant move to provide respite for the local F&B and leisure businesses.

Chairman of the Association of Singapore Attractions (ASA) Dr Kevin Cheong discusses the potential benefits to the struggling tourism sector.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the extension of the wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and the first look at clinical human trials in Singapore for a Covid-19 vaccine.