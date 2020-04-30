The Big Story: How did Singapore fare in first 100 days of Covid-19 fight?

SINGAPORE - Join The Straits Times' executive editor Sumiko Tan and Singapore's chief health scientist Professor Tan Chorh Chuan in an exclusive interview on how the Republic has progressed so far in the fight against Covid-19, as we approach the 100-day mark since the first patient was confirmed here.

Professor Tan shares more on what is known so far about the coronavirus, and what has been the most challenging aspect for the medical community in managing the disease.

He also weighs in on the situation involving migrant workers living in dormitories, and what lies ahead for Singapore in the next 100 days.

Professor Tan, who was the Ministry of Health's director of medical services during the Sars epidemic in 2003, also discusses the lessons learnt since then and how they have informed how we are battling the coronavirus crisis now.

The interview is a special episode of The Big Story, a news talk show broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's address to the nation on the extension of the circuit breaker and Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19.

