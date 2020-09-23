The Big Story: How can S'pore reopen borders and protect lives?; Britain imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions that may last 6 months

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

With the careful relaxation of travel restrictions and more green lanes allowing essential and business travel, Singapore is keeping a close eye on imported cases and making sure they do not leak into the community.

We will speak to National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean Teo Yik Ying and the National University Hospital's infectious diseases senior consultant Dale Fisher on how Singapore can reopen its borders while keeping people safe.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a raft of new Covid-19 restriction, warning that Britain is at a "perilous turning point".

The new rules could last for six months.

ST foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar will share more on the situation.