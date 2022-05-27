The Big Story: How attractive are S'pore's newly launched BTO projects to home seekers?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A total of 4,583 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale by the Housing Board on Friday (May 27), including two projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause upon their resale.

The units are spread across five housing projects in five estates, in the second sales exercise of the year.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at Orange Tee & Tie, joins the show to discuss whether these projects will see a high take-up rate.

Separately, residents and business owners in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah trickled in for voluntary tuberculosis screening on Friday, but they did not appear to be anxious about contracting the disease.

The free screening by the Ministry of Health serves as a preventive measure after seven people were diagnosed with TB at Block 2 between February and March this year.

Separately, travel enthusiasts and industry players in Singapore are eagerly making plans for leisure travel to Japan. This comes after the country announced on Thursday that it will reopen its borders to tourists from 36 countries from June 10.

Travel agency EU Holidays said it received an overwhelming response at its recently held Japan travel fair.

According to EU Holidays director Fiona Ma, more than 200 people have made bookings, with families making up the majority.

Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has wrapped up his four-day visit to Japan.

Japan correspondent Walter Sim shares more details about PM Lee's discussion with Japan's prime minister on the country's move to reopen its borders.