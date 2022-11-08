The Big Story: Hospitals will no longer set aside entire wards just to treat Covid-19 patients

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Hospitals will no longer set aside entire wards for Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Tuesday.

This will free up beds that can be used by other patients and help ease the gridlock at emergency departments (ED), he said.

Mr Ong said the practice is no longer necessary as most of the population are vaccinated and have good protection against severe illness.

Instead, hospitals will manage Covid-19 patients the same way they do all other patients - based on the severity of their condition.

In other headlines, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew has made history by smashing his way to a career-high No. 3 in the latest badminton men’s singles world rankings. He matches Zarinah Abdullah, who reached the same milestone in 1994 in the women’s singles. No Singaporean has been in the top-two.