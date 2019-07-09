The Big Story: Hong Kong's extradition Bill, CPF payout sums and errant PMD users

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Tuesday's (July 9) episode, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law shares more on the reaction to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's announcement that the extradition Bill is dead and describes her experience on the ground while covering the protests.

Journalist Yuen Sin talks about a recent study on retirement adequacy - how the methodology used by its researchers differed from the Government's method of arriving at payout sums under the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and what one can do to prepare for retirement.

Lastly, senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn shares more on the stakeout The Straits Times conducted to see how many PMD users flouted regulations and broke the speed limits while on the same paths as pedestrians.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the change in voting age in Malaysia, Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Singapore, the aftermath of the Hong Kong protest and Beijing's response to the protest, The Straits Times interactive graphic on National Day songs, the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.