The Big Story: Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate now world's highest

People who have had Covid-19 can get it again as acquired immunity against the virus wanes over time, Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases said on Tuesday (March 8).

"It is imperative to stress that having had Covid-19 does not make one immune to Sars-CoV-2 forever," she said. Prof Leo added that the waning of protection after infection has been well documented in previous waves of the virus.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate is now the highest in the world. This comes after fatalities among the city's under-vaccinated elderly surged and concerns mount that there may be more to come as infections spread through care facilities.

The financial hub's seven-day rolling average rose to 27 deaths per one million people as at Sunday, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Johns Hopkins University data.

Hong Kong announced 25,150 new cases on Monday, with 75 patients in critical condition in hospitals. The authorities reported 161 fatalities, mostly elderly and unvaccinated.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang shares more about the situation.

In other headlines, Singapore will be reviewing its climate targets for 2030 this year as it looks to set more ambitious goals.This comes just weeks after it announced plans to accelerate its longer-term climate plan and have emissions reach net zero by or around the middle of the century.

Announcing the review on Tuesday during a parliamentary session on Singapore's green plans, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee On Climate Change, said: "We are making a decisive move: one that is necessary, practical and implementable."

Meanwhile, non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai has been asked to apologise for and remove his Facebook posts and comments claiming that the Speaker of Parliament had prevented him from speaking in the House.

On Tuesday, Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad said Mr Leong had impugned Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and the process of Parliament, and also misrepresented how the debate proceedings for the Ministry of Manpower were ended on Monday.

"This is dishonourable and a contempt of Parliament, and breaches the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act," he said.

And in this week's Invest segment, invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares more on how CPF Life can be used to cushion inflation in old age.