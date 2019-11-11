The Big Story: Hong Kong police shoot protesters, and e-scooter retailers hit hard by ban

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's (Nov 11) episode, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law gives the latest updates on the Hong Kong protesters who were shot by the police during the morning clashes.

Next, news editor Zakir Hussain shares more about the highlights of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech at the PAP65 Awards and Convention.

Lastly, journalist Toh Ting Wei discusses what lies ahead for e-scooter retailers who are hit hard by the footpath ban that took effect last Tuesday.

In a new segment of the show called #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang shares more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

Today, he talks about Singles Day, the Russian professor who confessed to chopping up his lover after being found with her arms in a backpack, Logan Paul versus KSI, and singer-actor Aliff Aziz arrested after a brawl in Orchard Road.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the accusation by the chief of Qatar Airways that Jewel Changi Airport's designs were stolen; the situation on the ground on the first day of the ban on electric scooters on public footpaths; marijuana and its dangers; and the new Mandai Wildlife Bridge, which aims to help animals cross safely across Mandai Lake Road.