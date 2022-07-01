The Big Story: Hong Kong 'no longer a bridge between West and East', says expert

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

There is no reason to change the "one country, two systems" policy for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to over the long run, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (July 1), at the 25th anniversary of the city's return to China.

In a speech at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Xi said the policy's underlying goal is to uphold China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau.

Earlier in the day, the president swore in Hong Kong's former security chief John Lee as the city's new chief executive, as well as the principal officials of the sixth-term government.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu, who is from NUS' Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, discusses the developments.

Back home, fuel pump prices have dipped across several brands - the first time since April.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker initiated by Consumers Association of Singapore, Caltex, Esso and Shell dropped posted prices mostly by two to four cents a litre on Friday.

In other news, about 950,000 Singaporean households living in public flats will receive their second quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) - U-Save and GSTV - service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in July.