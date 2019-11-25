The Big Story: Hong Kong election results, fake news law and Goo Ha-ra's death

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow and Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Friday's (Nov 25) episode, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law will discuss the Hong Kong election results and its potential impacts.

News editor Zakir Hussain will talk about the first time the Government has invoked the fake news law.

Journalist Jan Lee will share her insights on the death of K-Pop idol Goo Ha-ra and non-consensual pornography in South Korea.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will share more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

In Monday's segment, he will talk about Singapore winning at the Golden Horse Awards, deodorant powder in a resealable bag being mistaken for drugs and Tesla's cybertruck getting off to a rough start.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.