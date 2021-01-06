The Big Story: Hong Kong arrests dozens of opposition activists under security law

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The arrests of some 50 activists in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Jan 6) morning is the biggest sweep yet under the Beijing-drafted national security law. Former lawmakers Alvin Yeung, James To, Andrew Wan, Lam Cheuk Ting were among the dozens rounded up by the police's national security branch on allegations of subversion. Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang has the latest.

Separately, Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares more about his latest piece on the termination of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project. His story also touches on recent controversial rail projects in Malaysia.

On the Covid-19 front, Singapore's latest cluster - NewOcean 6, which has been linked to nine cases so far - has ceased operations and will be quarantined until further notice.

