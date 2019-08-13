The Big Story: Hong Kong airport protests and Singapore's GDP growth forecast

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Tuesday's (Aug 13) episode, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law talks about the comments made by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam that the violent protests will push Hong Kong down a "path of no return", and how protests disrupted flights at the city's airport.

Business correspondent Seow Bei Yi discusses Singapore's decision to cut its full-year economic growth forecast and the possible support measures to help sectors that are badly hit.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the carpooling services that will need licences under a new regulatory framework, fake articles masquerading as those from news outlets - such as The Straits Times, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao - that have been circulating on social media, and the move announced by the Indian government to scrap the special status for troubled Kashmir.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's digital studio.