The Big Story: Home Team officers, Ren Ci nursing home staff vaccinated against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccine rollout continued on Monday (Jan 11), with 50 staff from Ren Ci's Bukit Batok nursing home getting their shots. They work closely with the elderly, a group vulnerable to the virus.

Meanwhile, 80 Home Team officers involved in front-line healthcare operations also received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Some of them are paramedics, who are the first responders to emergency calls for day-to-day medical emergencies, which mayinclude contact with possible Covid-19 patients.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, from NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, weighs in on the rise of imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore. With a nine-month high of 42 imported cases reported on Sunday (Jan 10), he gives his take on whether vaccinated travellers should receive exemptions from quarantine measures in the future.

We also cover the highlights from The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum. In his keynote address, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat stressed that international partnerships will be especially important in a post-Covid-19 world. He also touched on strengthening response efforts for future pandemics, and how global cooperation coupled with science and technology is needed to fight climate change.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.