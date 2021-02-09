The Big Story: Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching will retire from the state investment firm on Oct 1.

She will be succeeded by Mr Dilhan Pillay, CEO of Temasek International (TI), the commercial arm of Temasek driving its investments.

In other news, wet markets around Singapore are still seeing huge crowds three days before the start of Chinese New Year.

The Straits Times was at the wet markets in Kovan, Chong Pang and Potong Pasir on Tuesday morning (Feb 9) and some customers said they had to queue for more than two hours.

We speak to Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious diseases specialist at the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena. Dr Leong urges people to continue to observe safe distancing measures while enjoying Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Straits Times recently launched a new investigative series, CloseUp. Since its premier last week, InstaSex, the first episode in the series, has garnered over 100,000 views on ST's Facebook and YouTube.

The team behind CloseUp - Enterprise Editor Li Xueying, Education Correspondent Amelia Teng and Multimedia Journalist Rachel Quek - offers a behind-the-scenes look at the pilot episode.

