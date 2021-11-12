The Big Story: High medical costs for Covid-19 ICU patients in S'pore who chose to be unvaccinated

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice and end up in the intensive care unit could be looking at a bill of around $25,000 before subsidies.

With subsidies and insurance, the amount payable is significantly lower, the Ministry of Health told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, the validity period during which Singapore residents will be considered "fully vaccinated" after their last Covid-19 jab will be reviewed as more data becomes available, the Government has said.

Under the current regulations, a person's vaccination status expires one year and 14 days after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Separately, people should take their flu jabs to protect against concurrent infection of both Covid-19 and the flu, which can lead to severe disease, doctors have advised.

This is especially important as Singapore continues to ease its travel restrictions and open up its borders, they said, adding that influenza cases can be expected to rise.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases physician from the Rophi Clinic, weighs in.

Looking overseas, the COP26 climate summit is expected to formally wrap up on Friday (Nov 12)after two weeks of discussions and pledges.

But whether a successful outcome can be reached is still up in the air.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, who is in Glasgow, shares her key takeaways from the climate conference.