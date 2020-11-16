The Big Story: Helping the disadvantaged bridge digital divide; Covid-19 vaccination in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology with activities and interactions taken to the online space.

But some people are getting left behind, like the disadvantaged segments of society, who may not have the adequate resources or access to technology infrastructure.

The growing digital divide has spurred non-profit organisations like Engineering Good to bridge the divide.

We will speak to executive director of Engineering Good, Mr Johann Annuar, on the measures his organisation is adopting to help disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, Singapore has been in talks with pharmaceutical companies working on Covid-19 vaccines on securing vaccines when they become available.

Given the strong demand for the vaccines worldwide, Singapore is unlikely to get enough for every person here in the initial months, or even in the first year.

Vice dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Associate Professor Alex Cook, will weigh in on the distribution and access to a Covid-19 vaccine when it is available in Singapore.

