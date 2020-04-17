The Big Story: Helping foreign workers as dorms expose weak link in S'pore's Covid-19 battle; song tribute Stand By You

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (April 17), Mr Alex Au, vice-president of advocacy group for migrant workers Transient Workers Count Too, and Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious diseases physician of Rophi Clinic in Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, discuss the hot-button topic of foreign workers' welfare and what more can be done to curb the virus spread in the dorms.

US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh then talks about possible repercussions arising from the United States now distancing itself from the World Health Organisation's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Rounding up the episode are father-and-son duo, multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo and Mr Danny Yeo, who did a remake of the popular classic hit Stand By Me as a tribute to foreign workers here.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singapore's Covid-19 laws and touchless technology in Japan.