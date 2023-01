Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Prices in the Housing Board resale market rose at a slower pace of 2.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2022, compared with 2.6 per cent in the third quarter.

It was the slowest quarter-to-quarter price growth in 2022, but is also the 11th consecutive quarter that the resale price index has risen.

Mr Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex Realty, joins the programme to weigh in on the latest figures.