The Big Story: The Cathay, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, to close from June 26

The Cathay, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, will cease operations from June 26.

In a statement by media company mm2 Asia, which runs the Cathay Cineplexes chain in Singapore, the closure of the iconic cinema at Handy Road, close to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, is "part of the cost rationalisation process for its cinema operations".

Film correspondent John Lui shares more on the significance of this closure.

Separately, buyers of replacement Housing Board (HDB) flats under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will now only be able to sell their units five years from the date of collecting the keys.

Previously, they could sell either seven years from the date of selection of the flat or five years from the date of collection.

The new criteria will start with the four blocks at the Ang Mo Kio Sers site.

Housing correspondent Michelle Ng discusses the changes, as well as what HDB aims to address by introducing them.

In other local news, job vacancies have hit yet another record high as the labour market continues to tighten.

The number of job openings rose to 128,100 in March, up from 117,100 in December. The ratio of vacancies to unemployed persons also grew to 242 positions available for every 100 unemployed persons, the highest since 1998.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay joins the programme to discuss the situation.

Separately, several roads near Marina Bay will be closed for hours on Saturday (June 18) to facilitate a rehearsal of the upcoming National Day Parade at The Float @ Marina Bay.