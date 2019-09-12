The Big Story: Haze in Malaysia and Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2019 list

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (Sept 12) episode, Indonesia correspondent Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh discusses the Indonesia government's claim that the haze in Malaysia is not their doing.

In another segment, food critic Wong Ah Yoke talks about the Bib Gourmand 2019 list and his predictions for the Michelin Guide's list of starred restaurants to be unveiled on Sept 17.

This episode also has assistant business editor Joanna Seow explaining the latest labour market data released by the Manpower Ministry.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to be causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupts the food and beverage scene in Singapore.