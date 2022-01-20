The Big Story: Has the Omicron wave hit S'pore yet?

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Experts The Straits Times spoke to said that the Omicron wave has started in Singapore.

Overall Covid-19 infection numbers have been creeping up since the first Omicron case was reported on Dec 2 last year, as has the number of Omicron cases.

While initially most Omicron cases were imported, the number of community cases has now outstripped imported cases.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, weighs in on this development.

Meanwhile, a new book released on Thursday (Jan 20) has chronicled the first two years of Singapore's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, through the telling of pivotal behind-the-scenes moments and exclusive interviews.

In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story contains 13 chapters written by journalists from The Straits Times newsroom who have been covering the crisis. It is edited by executive editor Sumiko Tan.

The writers spoke to more than 300 people including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob, Cabinet ministers, government officials, corporate leaders, front-line workers, volunteers, foreign workers and survivors of the disease.

Sumiko and health correspondent Timothy Goh tell The Big Story what makes this book different from other Covid-19 accounts.

In other headlines, Thailand will resume a quarantine-free visa programme for vaccinated visitors. This comes after its suspension last month helped the tourism-reliant nation curb a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun recommends snacks for the Chinese New Year celebration, while assistant Life editor Olivia Ho talks about an ArtScience Museum exhibition - the radical world of Buckminster Fuller.

Journalist Jan Lee shares more about The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film that has landed on Apple TV+ and at The Projector.