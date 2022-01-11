The Big Story: GST hike cannot be put off forever, says Indranee Rajah

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11), Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike will be delayed for the majority of households in Singapore, and the date the rise takes place is not when Singaporeans will feel its impact.

She added that the increase in GST is not something that can be put off forever, and irrespective of when the GST goes up, the Government will be able to delay its impact on Singaporeans through the Assurance Package.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said that Singapore does not expect persistent, accelerating inflation ahead.

Addressing several MPs' questions on the impact of inflation on Singapore's economy and consumers, Ms Low also said that cost pressures are expected to ease gradually over the course of the year.

In Covid-19 news, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reclassified Singapore as having a high level of Covid-19 in its travel advisory for the Republic.

The update for Singapore came less than a week after the CDC declared that the level of Covid-19 in a country that publishes detailed data every day was unknown.

Also on the show - Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at NUS, weighs in on the Omicron situation in Singapore.

He discusses Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's comments on Monday that the Republic can expect an infection wave "several times larger" than the one caused by Delta.

And in this week's Insight segment, ST editors share their thoughts on some of the biggest issues of 2022.