The Big Story: Groups of 5 diners expected to be allowed from July 12, says Lawrence Wong

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In his first ministerial statement on government spending since becoming finance minister in May, Mr Lawrence Wong said the support measures targeted to help companies and workers affected by the period of heightened alert is expected to cost $1.2 billion.

He added that the Jobs Support Scheme subsidies will be tapered off to 10 per cent for two weeks from July 12, as Singapore prepares to reopen its economy further.

This move is in line with the country's calibrated approach to reopening, with Mr Wong also saying that groups of five people can be expected to be allowed to dine in from next Monday (July 12).

Also in Parliament, the Ethnic Integration Policy was heavily debated with members of the House proposing possible removal, adjustment or review of the policy.

When questioned on the Workers' Party's position on the issue, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh remarked that the Government needs to "to even out the rough edges as much as possible" with regards to the policy.

