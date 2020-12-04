The Big Story: Grab and Gojek's possible merger - how will commuters be affected?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore ride-hailer Grab and regional rival Gojek have made substantial progress in working out a deal to combine their businesses, according to reports earlier this week.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it is looking at the new development and pointed out that competition rules forbid such unions if they result in diminished competition.

In a statement, the CCCS said it has written to the parties for more information and added that "Under Singapore's competition law, section 54 of the Competition Act prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition."

We speak to senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan on the impact of this possible union on commuters and private ride-hailing drivers.

Meanwhile, Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia and the targeted measures the authorities are looking at to curb the virus spread.

