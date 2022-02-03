The Big Story: GPs in S'pore see surge in number of patients over CNY holidays

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

General practitioner clinics that remained open over the Chinese New Year holiday saw a surge in walk-in patients, some with acute respiratory infection.

Chief executive of Northeast Medical Group, Dr Tan Teck Jack, told ST that one of the eight clinics it operates saw more than 10 positive antigen rapid test cases on Wednesday morning (Feb 2).

Dr Tan shares more about the situation after the two-day Chinese New Year break. He also explains how the current surge in cases due to the Omicron wave has affected his clinics' operations in general.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Budget, to be announced on Feb 18, will continue to provide support for sectors that face difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic and help Singaporeans manage concerns over the cost of living, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday.

At the same time, it will also focus on measures that will put Singapore in a stronger position after the pandemic, he said.

Separately, Singapore Airlines has been ranked the top global airline by Fortune. It was also cited as the leading Asian firm in the magazine's list of the 50 Most Admired Companies in the world, which was announced on Wednesday.

And don't miss out on this week's Life Picks.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke gives his recommendations on the fusion cuisine at Grissini in Robertson Quay, while music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about Singapore-raised artist Dhruv's debut EP.

And senior correspondent Jeanmarie Tan shares more about Singapore's hottest hawkers.