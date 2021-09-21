The Big Story: GP clinics in S'pore see more patients coming in for Covid-19 swab tests

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

General practitioner (GP) clinics and private medical providers that perform swab tests have been seeing a surge in patients, amid record-high Covid-19 community cases in recent days.

Meanwhile, Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak has indicated that only 10 per cent to 15 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Singapore are expected to need hospital care when the current increase in cases has stabilised.

Journalist Cheryl Tan, who recently spoke with Prof Mak at the Singaporean Researchers Global Summit at Nanyang Technological University, shares more about his views on the Covid-19 situation.

Separately, starting Wednesday (Sept 22), a revised snap work-from-home regimen will be implemented only if three or more employees working in the same premises test positive for Covid-19 within a period of seven straight days.

The duration of enforced WFH - for workers who are able to work from home - will also be cut down to 10 days.

Mr Ang Yuit, vice-president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, weighs in on this development.

Turning to sports - the Lions will face five-time champions Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winners of a single-leg qualifier between Brunei and Timor Leste in Group A at the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup in December.

In Group B, defending champions Vietnam are pooled with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Sports correspondent David Lee talks about Singapore's chances in the Cup.