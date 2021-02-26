The Big Story: Govt reviews 3 areas to put an end to maid abuse

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

We begin Friday's (Feb 26) show with the highlights of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget 2021 round-up speech in Parliament.

In his speech, DPM Heng responded to a number of issues that the members of the House brought up during the Budget debate over the last two days.

Separately, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Mr Christopher de Souza has expressed his hope that one day, when deciding on Singapore's fifth- or sixth-generation prime minister, race should not be used as a trump card or disqualifying criterion. He was delivering the last of MP's speeches on the Budget statement.

Mr de Souza believes that the candidacy should be evaluated based on who is best for the job.

In other news, in another case of maid abuse, a 51-year-old woman has been convicted of two counts of abusing her Myanmar maid.

We speak to Mr Justin Chan, a lawyer with Tito Isaac & Co. He weighs in on what can be done as part of the review that the Government is carrying out to prevent future cases of maid abuse.

