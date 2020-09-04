The Big Story: Govt agrees in principle to live-stream Parliament sittings; MOM will keep an eye on firms with unfair hiring practices

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Friday (Sept 4) that the 400 firms placed under the Fair Consideration Framework watch list were identified through "proactive surveillance".

These firms are on the watch list for having a higher share of foreign PMETs compared to their industry peers or high concentrations of foreign hires from a single source country.

Meanwhile, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said the Government has agreed in principle to live-stream parliamentary proceedings. His ministry will study the technical and implementation details.

We will sit down with Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, who will wrap up the key moments of the debate in the past week.

We will also speak to former nominated MP Calvin Cheng, who is also co-chairman of online corporate training platform Retech Technology, on how Singaporeans can remain competitive and secure top positions in multinational companies.

