The Big Story: Whether GE2020 is start of new normal; Covid-19 'out of control' in Hong Kong

On Monday (July 20), we speak to news editor Zakir Hussain on whether the outcome of this year's general election signals a return to the norm of the mid-1980s and 1990s when the People's Action Party (PAP) won between 61 per cent and 65 per cent of votes, or it is the start of a new normal.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang talks about the Covid-19 situation there as the city sees a surge in coronavirus cases, which Chief Executive Carrie Lam has described as spreading "out of control".

Starting on Monday, Singaporean and permanent resident households will be able to collect the National Day Parade funpacks at community centres or clubs and residents' committee centres.

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow shares more about the items that can be found in the packs.

