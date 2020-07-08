The Big Story: GE2020 candidates make final pitch on last day of hustings

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (July 8), candidates for GE2020 make their final pitch on the last day of hustings before Cooling-Off Day. We share some of the day's highlights, and discuss them with Jeremy Au Yong, one of the editors spearheading The Straits Times' GE coverage.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include parties' stand on Covid-19 measures, special voting arrangements for certain voters and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's retirement from politics.