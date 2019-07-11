The Big Story: GBS bacteria still a threat and an online tool to help with Primary 1 registration

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Thursday's (July 11) episode, correspondent Joyce Teo will discuss a highly infectious strain of the Group B Streptococcus (GBS) bacteria that caused a victim to lose his limbs in 2015.

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie will talk about ST's digital tool to help parents with the ongoing Primary 1 registration.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of the United States-China trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, MPs on protection against sexual misconduct on university campuses, and a Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.