The Big Story: Gan Kim Yong explains 5 person dining-in rule for Bloomberg Forum

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum (NEF) is an important event that will help Singapore to maintain its status as a business hub, which in turn will support economic recovery and create good jobs for Singaporeans, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

And as one of the key objectives of the forum is to facilitate business networking, groups of up to five will thus be allowed to dine together at forum venues and other designated restaurants in the city, he told reporters on Monday (Oct 25).

Mr Gan was addressing unhappiness from some quarters over the perceived inconsistency in rules for forum delegates and the general public, who can dine in groups of two.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau's latest statistics, there were eight reported incidents this year where the drug LSD was seized.

This is up from 2020 and 2019 when two cases were reported each year.

Senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof shares a former LSD user's story.

Looking overseas, China locked down a small northwest county bordering Mongolia after it saw the most Covid-19 cases in the coountry's latest Delta outbreak.

With nearly one-third of the over 150 infections over the past week, the county is the hot spot of the current outbreak.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law gives the latest on the Covid-19 situation in the country.