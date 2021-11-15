The Big Story: Free e-book to help infected kids in S'pore cope with Covid-19 home recovery

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

More Housing Board upgraders are snapping up condominium units in a buoyant property market, spurred by resale flat prices climbing faster than those for private housing.

The robust HDB resale market has enabled them to upgrade more easily to private homes.

Meanwhile, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Cuscaden Peak have entered into an implementation agreement to privatise SPH via a scheme of arrangement, after Cuscaden raised its offer, trumping Keppel Corp's final bid.

Cuscaden's revised offer of $2.40 per share, which values SPH at $3.9 billion, represents a superior offer to Keppel's bid of $2.351 per share, both in terms of price and value certainty, SPH said in an exchange filing on Monday (Nov 15) before the stock market opened.

Separately, a free e-book to help parents explain the home recovery process to their young children, who are Covid-19 positive, is now available for download.

The 37-page comic-style book, titled I Can Recover At Home!, provides parents a step by step guide on what to do when their children fall ill.

The creator of the e-book Dr Darryl Lim, a consultant paediatrician from Kinder Clinic at Mount Alvernia Medical Centre, shares more.

Looking overseas, India reopened its borders to mass foreign tourism after 20 months of closure.

Fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries, including Singapore, can now enter without quarantining.

They are only required to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.