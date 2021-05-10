The Big Story: Former minister Khaw Boon Wan to be chairman of SPH's new media entity

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Former Cabinet minister Khaw Boon Wan will chair the board of the new not-for-profit entity to be set up after Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) restructures its media operations.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said on Monday (May 10) that this decision to appoint him has been discussed with SPH's current management shareholders. They agreed that Mr Khaw is the right choice, given the national importance of the task and scale of the challenge.

Mr Iswaran added the relationship between the Government and newsrooms should not be affected following the restructuring. In a ministerial statement in Parliament, he also said that the Government is mindful that "our local news media must remain credible institutions that are trusted by Singaporeans, and that it remains the responsibility of the editors and journalists in SPH Media to report news and diverse opinions objectively, and from a Singaporean point of view."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday announced 19 new Covid-19 cases, including three in the community.

Of the three cases, two work in Changi Airport Terminal 3 and are linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Professor Eric Finkelstein from the Health Services and Systems Research Programme at the Duke-NUS Medical School weighs in on the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters here.

