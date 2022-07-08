The Big Story: Former Japan PM Abe has died after being shot at rally

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe died on Friday (July 8), after he was shot during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan.

The death of the former prime minister was confirmed by Liberal Democratic Party officials to local media.

The Straits Times Japan correspondent Walter Sim has the latest updates.

In other headlines, the resignation by Mr Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister on Thursday has triggered a search for a new leader.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson said he would remain in office until a new prime minister is elected, but some Conservative members of parliament want him to be replaced immediately.

Professor Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool, discusses the likely candidates to replace Mr Johnson.