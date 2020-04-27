The Big Story: Food delivery riders worry despite sector boom; students in China return to schools

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's episode (April 27), we speak to journalist Toh Ting Wei about the concerns of delivery riders over their income despite the spike in demand for food delivery services during this circuit breaker period.

He also talks about the measures in place to safeguard their well-being as they carry out their deliveries.

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei then shares the latest updates in China as schools in Beijing and Shanghai reopen partially.

We round up the episode with an interview with Madam Rahimah A. Rahim, who started "The Get Well Card Project" that aims to educate children about the social impact of Covid-19 and dispel notions of racism.

Topics covered in previous episodes include an exclusive interview with Masagos Zulkifli on safe distancing rules, and an ST photojournalist's first-hand account of a visit to foreign worker dormitories.