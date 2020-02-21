The Big Story: Five S'poreans disembark Diamond Princess; Enhanced cleaning measures on Singapore Airlines' flights; S'poreans finding practical ways to help

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the show airs live from ST's digital studio. We kick off Friday's episode (Feb 21) with Japan correspondent Walter Sim, who talks about Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. This comes after five Singaporeans disembark the Diamond Princess cruise where more than 600 passengers have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Multimedia journalist Renee Poh shares more details on Singapore Airlines' enhanced cleaning measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Lastly, lifestyle and entertainment journalist Anjali Raguraman tells us about some of the practical ways that Singaporeans are spreading goodwill .

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include income inequality falling to a 18-year low, and companies' plans to ensure business continuity.