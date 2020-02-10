The Big Story: First workday since outbreak alert was raised to orange, impact of panic buying and Oscars 2020

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's episode (Feb 10), we talk about the first day back at work and school since the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition was raised to orange. Multimedia journalist Farzanah Friday will then report on how the Land Transport Authority plans to implement measures to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers, after two confirmed cases were revealed to be a taxi and private-hire drivers.

Next, Director of Behavioural Sciences Institute and Professor of Psychology at Singapore Management University Professor David Chan explains the thinking behind panic buying and its impact on the community.

China Correspondent Elizabeth Law will then give us the global updates of the coronavirus, as millions return to work in China after an extended holiday.

Lastly, senior correspondent John Lui brings us through the winners at this year's Oscars, as Parasite makes history.

