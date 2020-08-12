The Big Story: First S'pore volunteers given Covid-19 vaccine in trial; Popular Bintan Lagoon Resort to shut

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The first batch of volunteers have been dosed with a Covid-19 vaccine developed locally by Duke-NUS Medical School and US firm Arcturus Therapeutics.

The trial is being administered by the SingHealth Investigational Medicine Unit, and is expected to continue until October.

We speak to the unit's deputy clinical and scientific director, Associate Professor Jenny Low, on the trial process to find out when this vaccine can be made available to the masses if it is found to be effective.

Beijing refrains from ousting four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong, despite recent moves to crack down on democracy in the city.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang has the latest.

We round up the episode with an interview with senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof who shares more on the closing of popular getaway Bintan Lagoon Resort as tourism in Bintan takes a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

