The Big Story: First HDB BTO project in Greater Southern Waterfront to be launched within three years

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Around 6,000 Housing Board flats will be built on the Keppel Club site in the Greater Southern Waterfront, with the first Build-To-Order project to be launched for sale within three years.

These units are part of the 9,000 homes that will be built on the 48ha site which will offer unique waterfront living that is close to nature, announced National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday (April 12).

Housing correspondent Michelle Ng shares more on the significance of the site, as well as the new green spaces the public can expect to see in the area.

Meanwhile, the number of transactions of resale condominium units bounced back in March, after falling for six consecutive months.

Prices rose at a quicker pace of 0.8 per cent compared with February's 0.6 per cent, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Tuesday.

And this week's Invest segment tackles the issue of holding real estate in joint names. Many people do that because there is a legal benefit in doing so - if one party dies, the other joint owner inherits the property - but there can be pitfalls as well.

Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares some lessons that property owners can learn from a recent landmark ruling by Singapore's highest court.

In other local headlines, the police will set up a new command, which aims to provide victims of sexual crime and family violence with more support, by 2023.

The Sexual Crime and Family Violence Command will be staffed by police officers who have specialised expertise in handling sexual crime and family violence cases and who possess good victim management skills.

Separately, the ongoing recall of Kinder brand chocolate products in Singapore has been extended to four more products, as they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit - all made in Belgium - are the latest to be affected.