The Big Story: First day of S'pore's phase 3 safe reopening

Even though dining in groups of more than five was allowed for the first time in months, only a few did so, with patrons observing safe management measures as they did before, on the first day of Singapore's third phase of reopening on Monday (Dec 28).

At hawker centres in Ghim Moh and Toa Payoh, patrons were orderly as they stuck to small groups for their meals, despite being allowed to eat in bigger groups.

We speak to multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo, who is at popular eating spot Holland Village. He tells us what he has observed of diners there and how food and beverage outlet owners have prepared for the bigger crowds in phase three.

Meanwhile, infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam shares more on the lessons Singapore can learn from other countries, which faced a new wave when they tried to reopen. Dr Leong, who is from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena, tells us how we can avoid a Covid-19 resurgence in phase three.