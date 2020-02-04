The Big Story: First coronavirus death in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's episode (Feb 4), China correspondent Elizabeth Law gives an update of the coronavirus situation in China, and talks about what more the Chinese authorities are doing to manage the crisis.

Next, journalist Tee Zhuo talks about irresponsible landlords who evict tenants who are on home quarantine order or leave of absence, or based on nationality, during the coronavirus situation.

Lastly, correspondent Benson Ang shares more on the nominees for The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2020.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Singapore 'drain walkers', the growing gap between young and old in Singapore and the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines.