The Big Story: First batch of migrant workers leaves dorms for community visit

Singapore kicked off its national Covid-19 vaccine booster programme on Wednesday (Sept 15), with more than 100 seniors having taken their shot at one of the many centres islandwide.

Over the next few days, a total of 140,000 seniors will receive invitations from the Ministry of Health to make an appointment to receive their booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Meanwhile, the first batch of migrant workers left their dormitory for the first time in 17 months for their community visit to Little India as part of a pilot scheme.

Multimedia journalist Dylan Ang with more on this visit.

Separately, border restrictions and manpower demand in growth sectors have pushed job vacancies in Singapore to an all-time high of 92,100 in June.

The Ministry of Manpower said on Wednesday that the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons increased to above one for the first time since March 2019.

OCBC Bank's chief economist Selena Ling weighs in on this development.

Also in the news - Apple has unveiled new iPhone models that tout faster processors and sharper cameras.