The Big Story: Fine or jail for those who flout safe distancing rules meant to curb corovirus spread; US Senate passes US$2 trillion stimulus package

On Friday's episode (March 27), we take a look at how people are adjusting to the stricter safe distancing measures that came into effect at 11.59pm on Thursday.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Leong Hoe Nam talks about whether these measures are enough to flatten the infection curve.

Multimedia journalist Farzanah Friday combed Clarke Quay and Boat Quay on Thursday night and spoke to those who were out for one last hurrah before all the entertainment outlets closed.

Journalist Anjali Raguraman discusses the impact of this closure on the entertainment and nightlife scene.

Lastly, US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh gives an update on the Covid-19 situation in the United States. He also talks about how the US$2 trillion stimulus package can help cushion the blow to the economy.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19 and the extension of Malaysia's lockdown.