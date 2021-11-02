The Big Story: Faster response time to assist Covid-19 home recovery patients in S'pore

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The worries and anxieties of those recovering from Covid-19 at home are understandable, but there is also a need for people to remember that there is a good system in place to care for them, President Halimah Yacob said on Tuesday (Nov 2).

Speaking to reporters during her visit to the headquarters of the Home Recovery Task Group at HarbourFront Centre, Madam Halimah said she "fully understands" how such people feel.

During her visit, she also spoke with several full-time national servicemen running the group's call centre to find out more about their daily routines, and with a doctor providing telemedicine services.

Journalist Timothy Goh shares more about the role of the task group.

Meanwhile, the Workers' Party has formed a disciplinary panel to look into the conduct of MP Raeesah Khan, after she admitted to lying in Parliament about the details of a sexual assault case.

A party spokesman on Tuesday said the panel will look into the admissions made by Ms Raeesah in Parliament on Monday, arising from an earlier speech made by the MP on Aug 3, when she alleged that the police had mishandled the case.

Separately, the Ministry of Education has called on school principals to ease the mental burden on teachers by establishing clear expectations on teachers' availability and work hours.

Responding to questions from MPs in Parliament on Tuesday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said school leaders have, for instance, been providing guidance on avoiding parent-staff communication after school operating hours except for urgent matters, such as those involving the safety and well-being of students.

This can minimise the blurring of lines between work and personal time, he added.

We also share other highlights from Parliament.