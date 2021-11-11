The Big Story: Faster check-ins with latest update to TraceTogether app

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

An animated otter against a green background will now show up on the SafeEntry check-in pass of some TraceTogether app users when they clear vaccination and test status checks.

On Thursday morning (Nov 11), GovTech said the green and white passes were designed to enable quick entry at places with Vaccination or Test status checks.

Mr Jason Bay, Senior Director of Government Digital Services at GovTech, shares more about these changes.

Meanwhile, travellers from Singapore will now have to serve at least four days' quarantine in Denmark, after the Republic was recently removed from a European Union list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore said Singapore was "now considered a high risk country for travel to Europe".

Denmark is one of the countries under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Journalist Toh Ting Wei weighs in on this development.

And don't miss out on this week's Life Picks.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock recommends activities to do in Finland and Sweden - the latest two countries added to the VTL scheme. Also, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke shares his picks at No Signboard Sheng Jian in Northpoint City.