The Big Story: F1 night race 2020 cancelled; Is S'pore on track to start phase 2 by end of June?

On Friday's episode (June 12), we speak to assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong on the announcement that the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled this year, and the cost that comes with this cancellation.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong told Bloomberg TV on Friday (June 12) that Singapore is on track for phase 2 of reopening by the end of June.

We speak to Associate Professor Alex Cook of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) for his views on the implications of such a move, and what it would mean for the economy.

We round up the episode with an interview with Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh on the state of politics in Malaysia, following sources that claim Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is gearing up for snap polls as early as the end of the year, to end doubts over his mandate.

