The Big Story: Extra $3 surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport extended until end-2022

Taking a taxi from Changi Airport will be $3 more expensive until the end of the year, with the extra location surcharge extending by another six months.

Taxi rides starting from the airport, Changi Air Freight Centre, the Airport Police Station and the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore, will cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times.

Before the fare hike, the airport surcharge was $5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 11.59pm, and $3 at all other times.

The Big Story speaks to transport correspondent Kok Yufeng on the reasons for the extension.

In other local headlines, police are investigating an incident that took place on Thursday night (June 23), when a 58-year-old man allegedly attacked two people with a knife at Block 510A Yishun Street 51.

Separately, Singapore's manufacturing output performed much better than expected in May, bolstered by strong demand for semiconductors from data centres and 5G markets.

Factory output rose 13.8 per cent year on year, up from the revised 6.4 per cent increase in April, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday.

May's growth blew past the 5.5 per cent rise forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Overseas, Afghanistan authorities are calling off the search for survivors of the earthquake that struck a mountainous border region some 48 hours ago.

A senior official said on Friday that supplies of medicine and other critical aid were inadequate.

Many survivors were without food, shelter and water as they waited in devastated villages for relief workers to reach them, with rain making the situation worse.