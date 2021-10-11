The Big Story: Expanding VTL scheme will help boost S'pore's aviation, tourism industries, says S. Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In an interview with The Big Story on Monday (Oct 11), Transport Minister S. Iswaran shares more about the expansion of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme to include more countries.

He also talks about how it will help boost Singapore's aviation and tourism industries.

Meanwhile, starting Monday, Covid-19 patients and their close contacts have a more streamlined recovery process to follow.

Announced by the task force on Saturday, the simpler set of rules will make healthcare guidelines easier to understand, and reduce the burden on hospitals.

These revised healthcare protocols will rely heavily on antigen rapid tests, with home recovery being the default care arrangement for most patients.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the Division of Infectious Diseases at the National University Hospital (NUH), weighs in on this development.

Looking overseas, Sydney residents were out and about to celebrate the end of the nearly four-month lockdown as Australia aims to begin living with Covid-19 and gradually reopen the country.

Australia correspondent Jonathan Pearlman gives the latest from the ground.