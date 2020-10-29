The Big Story: Exclusive with Ong Ye Kung on S'pore's continued easing of border controls

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's (Oct 29) episode, we bring to you an exclusive interview by news editor Karamjit Kaur with Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Singapore's continued easing of border controls.

Meanwhile, collection of TraceTogether tokens resumed on Thursday at Marsiling Community Club, after distribution was suspended for a day.

We will speak to tech editor Irene Tham on the problems during the first distribution exercise and how the collection is being done differently this time.

In ST's Life picks, we check in with journalist Anjali Raguraman, travel editor Lee Siew Hua and food correspondent Eunice Quek on their activity and food picks for the weekend.